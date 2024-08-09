عربي


OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In The Oppenheimer 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference


8/9/2024 3:06:53 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT mediaInc. (NYSE: OUT ) announced today that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live and replay Audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
 OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:






Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

MENAFN09082024003732001241ID1108538240


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

