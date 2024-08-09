OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In The Oppenheimer 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT media Inc. (NYSE: OUT ) announced today that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live and replay Audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
