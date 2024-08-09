Kuwait Skating Players Bag Several Awards At Malaysia Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Boqas

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's speed skating players, of different ages, have obtained a number of awards at Malaysia skating championship organized by the Malaysian federation for one day.

Adeeb Suleiman and Omar Mohammad ranked first in the 1000-m and 333-m contests of (A and B) adult and young categories respectively. Hussein Al-Ansari came first in the young group (A).

Abdullah Al-Shatti and Abdulrahman Waleed had the first positions each in the 500-m races of (B and A) adult category.

Fahad Al-Abdullah and Bader Al-Sarraf won the first places each in the 500-m races in (B and A) young group respectively.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Al-Saleh congratulated the Kuwaiti team on this progress, which shows development of this sport.

Head of Kuwaiti delegation Meshal Fulaitah said achieving this accomplishment was because of preparations of players, referring to the camp held in Malaysia for this event.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Fulaitah said the Kuwaiti skaters made outstanding performance in the contests.

He noted that the aim of partaking in this tourney is to get prepared for Asian Winter Games due in China in February.

Both the ambassador and Fulaitah took part in, along with Malaysian officials, distributing prizes.

Speed skating is a type of winter sports and one of the main contests in Winter Olympic Games. (end)

