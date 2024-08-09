GCC Welcomes Qatar, Egypt, US Joint Statement On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi, welcomed on Friday all the substances of the joint statement issued by leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States on the importance of ending the crisis in Gaza Strip and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi praised the exerted efforts made by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and their attempts to resume negotiations between all parties to reach an agreement and reduce escalation in the region.

Al-Budaiwi stressed GCC support for all efforts aimed at stopping the crisis and saving the Palestinian people, believing that combining efforts and unifying positions is the best way to stop the crisis in a way that reflects positively on regional and international peace and stability.

At the same time, Al-Budaiwi affirmed on GCC support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and all relevant international resolutions.

The leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States said in a joint statement yesterday "the three of us, with our teams, have worked hard for several months to reach a framework agreement, which is now on the table and all that is missing is the completion of the details related to implementation."

"As mediators, we stand ready, if necessary, to put forward a final proposal to resolve the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties," the three leaders added.

"We have called on the two sides to resume urgent talks on Thursday, August 15, in (Doha or Cairo) to bridge all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any delay." (end)

