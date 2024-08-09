Turkish FM: Perpetrators Of Massacre In Gaza Must Be Held Accountable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan on Friday called for the perpetrators of the massacre in Gaza to be held accountable, insisting they must not go unpunished.

Speaking at a joint press in Istanbul alongside Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, Fidan stressed the importance of international pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and prevent further suffering of the Palestinian people.

Fidan reiterated Tأ1⁄4rkiye's support for the genocide case initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, underscoring Tأ1⁄4rkiye's involvement in the legal proceedings, as it filed to join the case this week.

"The region cannot endure more tensions, conflicts, or wars. Israel must be stopped," Fidan stated, directing his message to countries that unconditionally support Israel and supply it with weapons.

"It is clear who is escalating the tension. Stop blaming the wrong parties. Achieving peace and stability in the Middle East requires reining in Israel's actions. Those who support Israel unconditionally are complicit in the massacre in Gaza."

Fidan reiterated Tأ1⁄4rkiye's commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing the urgent need to halt Israel's aggressive policies to avoid further complicity in the ongoing violence. (end)

