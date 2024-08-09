UK Welcomes Qatar, Egypt, US Joint Statement On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said on Friday that the United Kingdoms welcomes the tireless efforts of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and fully endorses their joint statement calling for the immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations and a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

"This has prioritized working to end this conflict and secure the safe release of hostages, in co-ordination with international partners, since day one, the said.

"We agree with our partners: there can be no more delays, the fighting must stop now, and all hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas must be released. We also need to see the urgent delivery of unfettered aid into Gaza," Lammy added,

"A deal is on the table, and it is in the long-term interests of the Israelis, Palestinians and all relevant parties to agree to it urgently and bring this devastating conflict to an end.

We also cannot risk an escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah. UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be implemented in full," Lammy noted. (end)

