Japan FM Welcomes Joint Qatar, Egypt, US Joint Statement On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Yoko Kamikawa on Friday welcomed the joint statement by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the US, which calls for the release of hostages and a Gaza ceasefire.

"Japan appreciates the vigorous efforts made by Qatar, Egypt and the US to improve the situation, and strongly supports the joint statement by the leaders and the efforts made by the three countries," Kamikawa said in a statement.

The minister also firmly urged all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and steadily work toward the release of all hostages and a sustainable ceasefire.

"Many people who have been held hostage are yet to be released, and the humanitarian situation on the ground is becoming increasingly dire due to the prolonged fighting, and the further destabilization caused by the spillover across the region remains a serious concern," Kamikawa pointed out.

"In close coordination with countries concerned, Japan will continue to persistently and proactively make diplomatic efforts towards the release of the hostages, the improvement of the humanitarian situation, the early settlement of the situation, and the prevention of escalation," she added.

Kamikawa made remarks after the three countries urged Hamas and Israel on Thursday to resume urgent talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.

In the joint statement, the three leaders also expressed that they are prepared as mediators, to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining issues related to the implementation of the agreement. (end)

