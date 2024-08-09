Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend To Shareholders
MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on September 27, 2024, payable on October 10, 2024. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
For further information:
Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website:
