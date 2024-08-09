Gaillard Jewelry Unveils New Bracelet Collection: 100% Of Proceeds Donated To Support Women & Their Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaillard Jewelry Bracelet Collection

A Fusion of Contemporary Elegance and Bohemian Spirit

CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gaillard Jewelry , the innovative jewelry brand celebrated for its dedication to empowering women and families, proudly announces the launch of its latest bracelet collection. Each piece in this exquisite collection is designed by women, to support women and their families, embodying a perfect blend of contemporary style and bohemian charm.Gaillard Jewelry's new bracelet collection showcases the brand's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and social responsibility. Each bracelet is meticulously crafted in the United States, produced in small batch limited quantities to ensure the highest quality and exclusivity.“At Gaillard Jewelry, our designs are dreamt up in California, melding a wearable contemporary look with a bohemian state of mind,” says Patricia Ringlee, Founder at Gaillard Jewelry.“Our namesake, 'Gaillard', honors the strong women in our matriarchal family, and we are proud to continue this legacy with our new collection.”In a groundbreaking initiative, Gaillard Jewelry donates 100% of its profits to charities supporting women and their families. This ethos reflects the brand's core mission: to empower and uplift women through beautiful, meaningful jewelry.The new bracelet collection is now available exclusively on the Gaillard Jewelry website. Each piece is a testament to the brand's dedication to creating jewelry that not only looks stunning but also makes a difference in the lives of women and their families.For more information about Gaillard Jewelry and to view the new bracelet collection, please visit Gaillard Jewelry Bracelet Collection .About Gaillard JewelryGaillard Jewelry is a pioneering jewelry brand committed to supporting women and their families. Founded on principles of empowerment, creativity, and social responsibility, Gaillard Jewelry donates 100% of its profits to charities that uplift and support women. Each piece is designed by women and crafted in the United States, merging contemporary aesthetics with a bohemian spirit.

Alyssa Thompson

Gal Media Group

+1 562-383-3091

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram