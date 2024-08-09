PM Modi Reiterates Govt's Resolve For Welfare Of SC/Sts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday met a delegation of BJP MPs from the SC and ST communities, and reiterated the government's resolve for the welfare of the communities.

The delegation reportedly submitted a memorandum concerning the Supreme Court's recent observation on the "creamy layer" for SCs and STs.

"Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities," Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Notably, the Supreme Court on August 1 suggested the application of the "creamy layer" principle to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for availing benefits of affirmative action.

A 7-judge Constitution Bench was dealing with the question of whether a sub-classification amongst reserved category groups for giving more beneficial treatment would be permissible under the Constitution.

In a 6:1 decision, the majority overturned its 2004 judgement, which had ruled against giving preferential treatment to certain sub-castes within scheduled castes (SCs).