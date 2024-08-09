Power Restored To More Than 510,000 Carolinas Customers Impacted By Debby, Lineworkers On Track To Repair Remaining Outages By Friday Night

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Debby's rain and wind caused more than 520,000 power outages for Duke customers in the Carolinas

Fewer than 10,000 customers remain without power as of noon and should be restored by tonight Duke Energy thanks customers for their patience and communities for their support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy restored power to more than 95% of Carolinas customers affected by Tropical Storm Debby within 24 hours of it arriving in the Carolinas. In total, the company has restored more than 510,000 outages caused by the storm in the Carolinas.

"Our crews

have been working quickly and safely for more than 24 hours and our response will not stop until each and every one of our customers has power," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's storm director in the Carolinas. "On behalf of the 7,500 workers involved with this storm response, I thank our customers for their patience and our communities for their support."

Nearly all the customers who remain without service and can receive power should be back on line today. Estimated times of restoration for these customers are available at duke-energy/OutageMap .

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

