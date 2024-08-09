Uptown Magazine Celebrates 13 Years Of Curating Luxury Events On Martha's Vineyard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year will celebrate the third year of Uptown House and this years partners include Discover Boating, Northwestern Mutual Insurance and CÎROC Limonata

- Len Burnett Co-Founder Uptown Magazine OAKS BLUFF, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2011, Uptown Magazine has served as the cultural pulse of Martha's Vineyard, creating events that resonate with sophisticated audiences. From August 12 - 16, 2024 Uptown Magazine will be returning to Martha's Vineyard to create events that will bring together a diverse and affluent community. The magazine has hosted a variety of panel discussions with industry leaders, networking receptions, private dinners, and outdoor dance events. This year, the introduction of the "St. Tropez Party Poolside" will have guests sipping on bold, exquisite CÎROC Limonata cocktails, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, the company of fabulous guests and boating excursions have become key attractions for the week.“We are thrilled to be bringing the unforgettable flavor of CÎROC Limonata to two of the most anticipated UPTOWN House events at Martha's Vineyard this year” - CÎROC Brand Director, Victoria DavidUptown Magazine's ongoing success is supported by robust partnerships and sponsorships that have enabled the creation of unique and impactful experiences. Discover Boating is thrilled to join forces with Uptown Media Group at the iconic Uptown House on Martha's Vineyard.“Together, we'll bring our brand to life through captivating on-water adventures like fishing and boating excursions, as well as immersive on-land experiences. This partnership offers a unique platform to engage with current boaters, boating enthusiasts, and inspire the next generation of boat owners,” states Kevin Williams, NMMA & Discover Boating's VP, North American Marketing.These collaborations are essential for the continuity and enhancement of the quality events that Uptown Magazine is known for.“As we celebrate 13 years of curating events on Martha's Vineyard, we are reminded of the incredible community and the vibrant atmosphere we've cultivated together. Our heartfelt thanks go to our sponsors, Discover Boating and Northwestern Mutual, in association with Barbados Tourism, CÎROC Limonata , Sharezo Comedy, Pronghorn and Culture Mix for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in making these unforgettable experiences possible. We look forward to many more years of creating memories and strengthening connections on this beautiful island." - Len Burnett Co-Founder Uptown MagazineUptown Magazine's events range from in-depth panel discussions and networking receptions to exclusive private dinners and lively outdoor gatherings. This year's group of dynamic speakers include Crystal Etienne, CEO and Founder of Cajeandco, Anthony Williams, CFP®, Founding Partner at Northwestern Mutual, Len Burnett, CEO of UPTOWN MAGAZINE, Kenneth Kelly, President & CEO of Strativia, Rodney Griffin, Growth and Development Director at Northwestern Mutual and Damali Peterman, Author of Negotiating while Black, Kahina Van Dyke, Operating Partner, Advent International, Yvonna Kopacz-Wright, Founder of Lomar Farms, Melissa Bradley, Founder & General Partner 1863 Ventures, Dr. Jatali Bellanton, CEO of Brilliant Minds Unite. As Uptown Magazine commemorates another year at Martha's Vineyard, it extends an invitation to our followers and prospective sponsors to join in this celebration and to participate in future events. This milestone is not only a reflection on past achievements but also a stepping stone for future endeavors that aim to enrich the community further.To learn more about UPTOWN Magazine, visitTo learn more about the UPTOWN House, visit:ABOUT UPTOWN MAGAZINEUPTOWN affords luxury purveyors the broadest access to a radically distinctive group of male and female consumers: affluent African Americans (AAAs). The UPTOWN 360 Experience, a one-of-a-kind multimedia venture that provides marketers with traditional and alternative ways to reach our audience of influencers at home, work, and play. The UPTOWN Brand celebrates the luxury lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers nationally. Our editorial content, promotion, and brand extensions communicate the appeal of a luxury with an authoritative voice. Our content highlights the best in home décor, automotive, technology, fashion and jewelry, fitness, health and beauty, travel and leisure, food and wine, sports and entertainment, and arts and culture. It also includes provocative profiles.ABOUT UPTOWN VINEYARD AND UPTOWN HOUSEUptown Magazine's event in Martha's Vineyard, known as the UPTOWN HOUSE, is a highly anticipated annual gathering that celebrates culture, style, and luxury. The UPTOWN 360 Experience, a one-of-a-kind multimedia venture that provides marketers with traditional and alternative ways to reach our audience of influencers at home, work, and play. The UPTOWN Brand celebrates the luxury lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers nationally. Our editorial content, promotion, and brand extensions communicate the appeal of a luxury with an authoritative voice. Our content highlights the best in home décor, automotive, technology, fashion and jewelry, fitness, health and beauty, travel and leisure, food and wine, sports and entertainment, and arts and culture. It also includes provocative profiles.ABOUT UPTOWN VINEYARD AND UPTOWN HOUSEUptown Magazine's event in Martha's Vineyard, known as the UPTOWN HOUSE, is a highly anticipated annual gathering that celebrates culture, style, and luxury. Set against the scenic backdrop of Martha's Vineyard, this exclusive event attracts a diverse group of influential individuals, including celebrities, entrepreneurs, and tastemakers. The UPTOWN HOUSE serves as a hub for networking, entertainment, and relaxation. Guests are treated to an array of curated experiences, from high-end culinary offerings and mixology sessions to intimate performances and panel discussions with thought leaders across various industries. This annual event occurs the second full week of August, providing ample opportunities for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations, explore the island's beauty, and enjoy the sophisticated ambiance that Uptown Magazine is known for. Overall, the UPTOWN HOUSE event embodies the essence of Uptown Magazine, blending sophistication, culture, and luxury in a picturesque setting.

