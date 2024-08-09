Dive Into The Thrills Of 'The Rubber Room Volume 2' By Ivan Bosanko

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In "Rubber Room 2," Bosanko masterfully blends elements of mystery and psychological drama, taking readers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and unexpected twists. The promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats, offering a fresh perspective on the complexities of human nature and the dark secrets that lie beneath the surface.Katey demanded, "When will I see you again?" Jerry gripped his cane hard till the knuckles on his hand went white with rage. "Better make that never plus ten years!" he shouted.Katey and Jerry are caught up in three Cs: change, commitment, and challenges. They have had their differences over the years, and through the numerous bumps in their mutual happiness, they have always managed to hold onto each other.But when a vicious and vindictive CEO begins plotting to oust Jerry, even to the point of physical threats, their happy union is threatened. Can Katey and Jerry save their company from the machinations of an egomaniacal railroad mogul? Will their love manage to overcome the ultimate test? What about you? Can you handle the three Cs in your life? Find out in Ivan Bosanko's thrilling, inspirational novel, "Rubber Room 2."Ivan Bosanko's critical research has produced his fifth novel, "The Rubber Room ," which exposed the railroad industry's "century-old out-of-the-closet secret." Set in the 1950s, readers are given a nostalgic tour unlike anything ever experienced. His considerable writing talent and wide range of unforgettable characters are truly showcased for your reading pleasure and enjoyment. His epic is loaded with CHANGE, COMMITMENT, and CHALLENGE.Bosanko's writing talent has been duly recognized by the national and international literary community. His online series of articles has earned him two of the most prestigious awards. Who's named him their 2009 "Man of The Year," followed by his selection into their 2010 "Hall of Fame." All this from a lad who first published his own newspaper at the ripe old age of twelve.For more about Ivan Bosanko, visit his website at,You can also find his book on Amazon.

Ivan Bosanko

Glasslink Solution LLC

+1 303-800-6275

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube