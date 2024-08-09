China Inflation Is Climbing Out Of The Pit
China's consumer inflation accelerated to 0.5% y/y in July from 0.2% in the previous month. This is well above the expected 0.3% and reduces the risk of deflation taking hold. At the same time, producer prices fell by 0.8% y/y for the second month. This is a continuation of the recovery in relative terms (-0.8% y/y vs -5.4% y/y in June 2023), but in absolute terms, it is a further fall in prices.
