Extraordinary General Meeting votes for Adler Group's comprehensive recapitalisation

09.08.2024 / 15:27 CET/CEST

Approval of all resolutions Major step towards stabilisation of the Group

Luxembourg, 9 August 2024 – The reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") today approved the proposed amendments to the articles of association of Adler Group, including authorizing the Board of Directors to issue voting securities representing 75% of the voting rights. With this approval, the EGM votes for the recently announced comprehensive recapitalisation and opens the way for Adler Group's future. Bondholders invested in the 2L Notes shall receive 75% of the voting rights of Adler Group. Such voting rights will not have any participation in the dividends of Adler Group. Adler Group expects to complete the comprehensive recapitalization in the course of September 2024. “We are very grateful for the support received from our shareholders”, comments Thierry Beaudemoulin, member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Adler Group.“The planned recapitalisation, now approved by both our bondholders and our shareholders, provides us with an extended runway to execute our strategy and avoids unnecessary asset disposals far below their fair values.” “We would like to thank our shareholders for voting in favour of our proposals. We are confident that the comprehensive recapitalisation will stabilise the Adler Group, providing long-term benefits to all our stakeholders,” says Stefan Brendgen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group.



Contact Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

E ...

