PPFAS Mutual Fund Appoints Himanshoo Bohara As The New CFO

Group.



Himanshoo Bohara, CFO and Director





"We are excited to welcome Himanshoo to the PPFAS family," said Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund . "His deep understanding of financial markets and regulatory frameworks, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our business."





In his new role, Mr. Bohara will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations at PPFAS Asset Management Pvt. Ltd., including accounting, budgeting, financial planning and analysis. He will also play a key role in shaping the company's strategic direction.





"I am honoured to join PPFAS Mutual Fund, a company with a strong reputation for integrity and investor focus," said Himanshoo Bohara . "I am delighted to join the young and talented team of PPFAS. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and contributing to the growth and success of the organisation."





Himanshoo is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary with more than 25 years of post-qualification experience. He has worked with leading organisations such as ASK, Centrum, Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Accenture & H&R Johnson.





About PPFAS Mutual Fund

PPFAS Mutual Fund (PPFAS MF) is sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Ltd. (PPFAS Ltd.), a boutique investment advisory firm incorporated in 1992. The Sponsor was among India's earliest SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers, having secured a license in 1996. PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited (Investment Manager to PPFAS Mutual Fund) is led by Mr. Neil Parag Parikh, the Chairman and CEO, since May 2015. Before that, it was led by the Founder, (Late) Mr. Parag S. Parikh.





Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.





