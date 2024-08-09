(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The collaboration aims to enhance the development and deployment of integrated quantum and generative AI solutions within D-Wave's LeapTM quantum cloud

The partnership's development efforts will target more efficient and energy-saving model training, higher-performing models, and the combined application of Generative AI and quantum optimization

The commercial expansion includes a one-year enterprise subscription to Orquestra®, Zapata AI's powerful software development and collaboration platform designed for creating and deploying Universal Generative AI applications at scale D-Wave recently hosted British Columbia (B.C.) Minister of State for Trade, Jagrup Brar, and B.C. Parliamentary Secretary for Labour, Janet Routledge, at its Burnaby-based Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a pioneer in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and

Zapata Computing Holdings (NASDAQ: ZPTA) , known for its expertise in industrial generative AI software solutions, have announced a notable expansion of their commercial partnership. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development and deployment of integrated quantum and generative AI solutions in D-Wave's Leap quantum cloud platform ( ).

The expanded agreement will utilize Zapata's proprietary universal generative AI software for rapid development and build on D-Wave's Leap real-time quantum cloud service to support quantum, hybrid quantum, and classical AI solutions. The partnership's development efforts will target more efficient and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the company's other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN