Investornewsbreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Reports On Status Of New Product, Investment In Celly Nutrition Corp.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, is providing a status report on its in Celly Nutrition Corp. A privately held Canadian company, Celly Nu is launching an innovative beverage product designed to assist in expediting alcohol metabolism and faster recovery from alcohol consumption.

According to the update, Celly Nu has announced the imminent launch of its revolutionary, great-tasting, scientifically backed product, unbuzzd(TM). The product will be available in 3-pack or 18-pack options, and the compact packages can easily be carried in a pocket or purse. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and herbs, unbuzzd is designed by scientists for use anywhere and helps the body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness and improve cognition.

“I am very proud of the Celly Nu and FSD Pharma teams for delivering on our promise of a great tasting and functional product built on science,” said Celly Nutrition CEO John Duffy in the press release.“The successfully completed first production run of unbuzzd stick packs is one of the final steps before our August launch.”

About Celly Nutrition Corp.

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with FSD Pharma, harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) (“Lucid-MS”). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown in preclinical models to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis. FSD Pharma has also licensed unbuzzd(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp. FSD Pharma is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. FSD Pharma continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector. FSD maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information about the company, please visit

.

