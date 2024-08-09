Eastern Mountain Sports In Connecticut And Massachusetts Participating In Tax-Free Holidays While Inventory Liquidation Events Continue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) is excited to provide customers with the opportunity to take advantage of significant savings as they participate in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. The tax-free holidays will be held in accordance with state-specific regulations on eligible items, offering shoppers a chance to stretch their dollars further.





Danbury

CT 06810 EMS

167 Parkway N, Waterford

Waterford

CT 06385

Massachusetts August 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024

Participating Locations:

EMS

90 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington

MA 01803 EMS

95 Washington St

Canton

MA 02021 EMS

351 E Russell Street

Hadley

MA 01035 EMS

1489-1513 Iyannough Road (Route 132)

Hyannis

MA 02601 EMS 168 Milk Street, Suite 5 Westborough MA 01581

For the full list of EMS locations please visit



About Eastern Mountain Sports : Eastern Mountain Sports is the premier outdoors retailer focused on inspiring happiness by connecting people with nature and each other. Founded in 1967, the company has over 50 years of heritage in providing quality, affordable gear to nature enthusiasts of all ages, and a rich history of supporting causes that protect and preserve the outdoors. With over 20 locations throughout the Northeast and a national ecommerce store, Eastern Mountain Sports is committed to ensuring adventure is accessible to all. Eastern Mountain Sports is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources :

Hilco Merchant Resources ( ) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.

Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. ( ).

About

Gordon Brothers :

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources