Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The Class Action Filed Against XPEL, Inc. (XPEL)

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) XPEL's competitors were siphoning an increasingly large segment of the market; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue growth became increasingly dependent upon existing customers and partners; and (iii) as a result, the Company's revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 dwindled. When the truth was revealed, XPEL's stock price fell $20.93, or nearly 39%, to close at $32.86 per share on May 2, 2024.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against XPEL Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against XPEL Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.