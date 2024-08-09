FM Receives Phone Call From US Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, received a phone call from his US counterpart, Antony Blinken.The two ministers discussed the necessary actions to halt the hazardous escalation occurring in the region and carried on their phone conversation from last Tuesday.Safadi emphasized that the first step in lowering the escalation that jeopardizes regional security and peace is to put an end to Israel's aggression against Gaza.In order to save Gaza and its people from the death and destruction that the aggression imposes on them, as well as to free the region from the dangerous tension that puts it on the verge of explosion, Safadi emphasized that stopping the aggression against Gaza is the goal that all efforts must come together to achieve and to protect it from any threat once it is realized.Safadi emphasized in this regard the significance of the joint statement released by US President Joe Biden, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Highness Prince Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, on the resumption of negotiations on the exchange agreement. Jordan also backed the statement and its objective of achieving an exchange agreement that results in a ceasefire as soon as possible.The two ministers also talked about working together to solve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by providing sufficient and timely supplies.