Comcast Nbcuniversal And Team USA Athletes Honor The American Flag Ahead Of The Olympic And Paralympic Games

As we gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Comcast NBCUniversal is raising the American flag in communities nationwide through a heartfelt initiative known as Operation Old Glory .

Members of Comcast's Veterans (VetNet) employee resource group launched Operation Old Glory in 2017 to honor our nation's greatest symbol, the American flag. Since then, our dedicated Comcast Flag Ambassadors have replaced thousands of worn or damaged flags at homes and businesses in our service areas, free of charge.

Now, two Team USA athletes have joined the effort.

In June, U.S. Paralympian Dennis Connors teamed up with our Flag Ambassadors in Oregon to replace the American flag at his local community center. Connors is a para-cycling world champion, combat veteran, and traumatic brain injury and stroke survivor. He served nine years in the U.S. Marine Corps, deploying three times to Iraq and earning the Defense Meritorious Service Medal in 2010.

"From the battlefield to the Paralympic racecourse, my journey hasn't been without its challenges. Being injured in combat, I faced moments of doubt and despair. But it was the spirit of perseverance and camaraderie that I learned in the military that pushed me forward,” Connors said.“Every time I see the American flag, it's a powerful reminder of what we have accomplished as a nation and of what we can overcome.”

Meanwhile, Team USA athlete Grant Holloway joined our Flag Ambassadors in Florida to replace a weathered flag at the golf course where his foundation hosts its annual charity event. Holloway is a five-time world champion, U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist, and world record holder in the 60m hurdles. His father, Stan Holloway, served in the U.S. Navy for two decades.

"As someone who grew up in a military family, the values of discipline and dedication were instilled in me from a very young age. The American flag, for me, is not just a symbol of our country-it's a tribute to the sacrifices my father and countless others have made,” Holloway said.“Representing the USA on a global stage is my way of honoring that legacy and showing the world the strength and resilience that come from a military family.”

But that's not all. With the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, our Comcast Flag Ambassadors are redoubling their efforts to replace flags across the country, bringing Operation Old Glory to new communities in Washington as well as to those recovering from severe storms in Texas .

“We are grateful to our teammates who volunteer their time and skills to participate in Operation Old Glory. Their efforts are a testament to the spirit of service that drives our company, and we are committed to expanding this program to reach even more communities in the lead-up to Paris 2024," said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast NBCUniversal.

All flags provided through Operation Old Glory are made in America and supplied by a veteran-owned business. We also ensure our Flag Ambassadors are trained on the customs and courtesies for properly handling the American flag, including the 13 Folds tradition.

At Comcast NBCUniversal, we believe in connecting with the military community by creating an inclusive workplace for our military teammates and special experiences for military customers and communities. In addition to our suite of exclusive benefits , we're proud to provide service members and honorably discharged veterans worldwide with free access to NBCUniversal's full coverage of the Olympic Games through our partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service .

Visit href="" comcas to learn more about Comcast's military engagement efforts, and cheer on Dennis Connors, Grant Holloway, and other Team USA athletes on NBC and Peacock as they compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.