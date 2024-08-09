عربي


Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility At Places Later

8/9/2024 2:08:37 PM

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Saturday will see some humid with hazy and scattered clouds, misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be humid and hazy to misty at places and some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot reaches to 20 knot at places at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/02 kilometers or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 6 feet at places at times.

