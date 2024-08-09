Best Meteor Shower Of The Year 'Perseid' To Peak On August 12 In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Perseid meteor shower, known as one of the most spectacular celestial displays, will be visible in Qatar until September 1, with the peak expected on August 12.

Ajith Everester, a Doha-based astrophotographer and founder of Everester Observatory, shared with The Peninsula that the best times to witness the Perseid meteor shower in Qatar will be on August 12. "While meteors can be seen at reduced rates in the days surrounding the peak, these two nights will provide the most impressive display," Everester said.

During these peak nights, the radiant point of the Perseid meteor shower will rise at around 8pm. Everester noted that the moon will be in its first quarter, with an illumination level of 40-50%. However, it will set by approximately 10pm on August 11 and 10:40pm on August 12, leaving a dark sky ideal for observing the meteors. The prime viewing time begins after moonset and continues until astronomical twilight at 3:45am.

Navin Anand, an amateur astronomer based in Qatar, emphasised that the Perseid meteor shower can be enjoyed with the naked eye, without the need for telescopes or binoculars. Under optimal conditions, the shower can produce up to 110 meteors per hour.

"Due to light pollution and other factors in Qatar, we anticipate a rate of 60 to 80 meteors per hour at its peak," Anand told The Peninsula.

The Perseid meteor shower, active from mid-July to late August, is regarded by NASA as the best meteor shower of the year. Known for their swift, bright meteors, the Perseids often leave long trails of light and colour as they pass through Earth's atmosphere. Typically, 50 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour under ideal conditions. The warm summer nights make it a comfortable experience for sky watchers.

The Perseids are also famous for their fireballs-larger explosions of light and colour that last longer than typical meteors. These fireballs are caused by larger particles of cometary material, making them significantly brighter with magnitudes greater than -3, explained NASA.

For those eager to witness this celestial event, the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, in association with the Everester Observatory are hosting an observation event on August 12 at Al Kharrara. Interested participants can contact Ajith Everester or Navin Anand via WhatsApp at 55482045 and 30889582, respectively, for event guidelines.