CIRB Moves Strike Or Lockout Deadline At CN And CPKC To August 22, Say Teamsters

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents close to 10,000 workers at CN and CPKC, has taken note of today's decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) on essential services.



The decision aligns with what the Teamsters, CN, and CPKC have long maintained: there is no need for essential services in the event of a work stoppage in the rail industry.

“From the very beginning, rail workers have only ever sought a fair and equitable agreement. Unfortunately, both rail companies are demanding concessions that could tear families apart or jeopardize rail safety. Rail workers have fought for a safer and more humane industry for decades, and we will not accept moving backwards,” said Paul Boucher, President, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

New Deadlines for Work Stoppage

Workers' right to strike had been temporarily suspended pending today's decision by the CIRB. This effectively robbed the union of leverage. Absent the threat of a work stoppage, neither company had been willing to compromise or show any flexibility in their demands.

With this decision, if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached, the earliest a work stoppage at CN and CPKC can occur is August 22nd, at 00:01.

The Teamsters will provide 72 hours advance notice in the event of any strike action. The union's focus remains on negotiating in good faith and reaching agreements at the bargaining table. Whether or not this is possible is entirely up to CN and CPKC.

Rail safety and forced relocation dominate talks

The main sticking points at the bargaining table are company demands, not union proposals. Both companies want concessions on issues pertaining to crew scheduling, rail safety, and fatigue management.

CPKC wants to gut the collective agreement of all safety-critical fatigue provisions. The end result will mean train crews would be forced to stay awake even longer, increasing the risk of derailments and other accidents. CPKC has also failed to address the understaffing of rail traffic controllers.

Meanwhile, CN is targeting fewer articles around fatigue, but still enough to raise safety concerns. CN aims to implement a forced relocation scheme, which would see workers ordered to move across the country for months at a time to fill labour shortages. CN also wants to extend workdays in all provinces west of Ontario.

Both companies claim to struggle with labour shortages and are trying to squeeze more out of train crews.

Compromising on safety, or threatening to tear families apart for months at a time, are not pathways to an agreement or solutions to staffing problems. CN and CPKC should instead be looking to improve working conditions and adopt a more humane approach to railroading.

At over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

