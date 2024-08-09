Outsidepr Expands To Australian & New Zealand Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OutsidePR logo

Leading outdoor and active lifestyle PR agency taps Michelle Bates to head up Australia/New Zealand operations

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OutsidePR (OPR), North America's leading boutique active lifestyle and outdoor public relations agency, is proud to announce its expansion to the Australian market.With the Australian & New Zealand (ANZ) region growing in popularity and awareness for active outdoor pursuits, business, and sport, OutsidePR identified a gap in the and is thrilled to offer its world-class capabilities and support to brands looking to break into the region as well as offer support for Australia/New Zealand-based brands, organizations and entities looking to expand into the North American market.OutsidePR has tapped industry veteran and Sydneysider Michelle Bates, formerly of Bango PR and founder of content agency, The Outsiders, to co-lead the charge with OPR President Jess Fiaschetti and grow the team. With an impressive track record in sports and technology public relations and communications work, Michelle joins OutsidePR as the Australian-based Public Relations Director, and will offer public relations support through OutsidePR, whilst also offering supporting capabilities in content creation through sister agency, The Outsiders.OutsidePR President Jess Fiaschetti stated,“We've been watching the rapidly growing outdoor, travel, and lifestyle brands in the ANZ region for many years, with a vested interest. This move aligns perfectly with our mission to support brand growth, expand outdoor access, and diversify the industry. Partnering with Michelle, who brings deep local market knowledge, allows us to see our dream to fruition of supporting Australian, New Zealand and North American brands in complementary markets.”Ms. Bates highlighted,“Australia and New Zealand boast some of the world's top adventurers and outdoor pioneers. With the growing interest in outdoor activities, there are significant opportunities for both local and global brands to engage meaningfully and enhance their visibility. The stunning landscapes of Australia and New Zealand offer perfect backdrops for storytelling, a prospect we're eager to support. Leveraging the vibrant talent pool in Australia, alongside OutsidePR's extensive experience and reach, presents a unique opportunity for brands to connect.”For North American brands and organizations in outdoor, travel and active lifestyle industries aiming to enter the ANZ market, and for ANZ brands seeking local support or expansion into North America, including affiliate marketing, please contact us at ...About OutsidePROutsidePR specializes in active lifestyle, endurance, and outdoor sports public relations, focusing on publicity, storytelling, crisis communications, event activations, JEDI initiatives, affiliate management, and athlete ambassador & influencer programs. Renowned in the running industry, we serve clients like HOKA, Strava, Injinji, and CamelBak, but our expertise extends to action sports, adventure travel, hospitality, lifestyle and outdoor sectors, spanning all media levels and verticals. Based in Sausalito, CA, our boutique agency operates with a dedicated team of remote professionals across US time zones, aiming to amplify brand stories and support underserved communities through our JEDIA+ taskforce.W: OutsidePRE: ...

