Enbw International Finance B.V.: Half-Yearly Report
In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2024 till 30 June 2024 have been filed on 9 August 204 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:
