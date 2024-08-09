(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 900 North Michigan Shops is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago to display images from the current Georgia O'Keeffe:“My New Yorks” via the retail center's digitized ceiling from August 9 –September 22, 2024. The custom content showcases details of three O'Keeffe works in celebration of the first of its kind show that examines the artist's urban landscapes, while also situating them in the diverse context of her other compositions of the late 1920s and early 1930s.

Famed for her images of flowers and Southwestern landscapes, O'Keeffe has received little attention for her inspiring urban works. In 1924 the artist moved to the Shelton Hotel in New York City, the world's tallest building of its kind at the time. It was there that she began creating the body of work,“My New Yorks,” which contemplated the city's skyline from perspectives looking down into the city as well as views directed up at the new urban monoliths.

Images of several iconic O'Keeffe works on view at the Art Institute being projected from the digitized ceiling of one of Chicago's landmark skyscrapers brings O'Keefe's urban fascination full circle. Known as, The Canopy , the 190 linear feet of digital screens floating over 900 Michigan Shops' six-story atrium is considered the Midwest's largest canvas for digital art.

"900 North Michigan Shops is delighted to partner with such a world-class arts organization as The Art Institute, in making art accessible to our guests, be they local residents or international tourists. This innovative partnership builds off our continued commitment to not only showcase the arts, but also invest in the arts with commissioned pieces. With this collaboration, our in-house digital artists have worked in tandem with the creatives of The Art Institute to bring a select sampling of O'Keeffe's collection to life in dynamic fashion.” – Taylor Stucker, Director of Marketing, 900 North Michigan Shops.

Since its renovation in 2016, art has been a core pillar for the retail destination anchoring the northern end of The Magnificent Mile. From four commissioned art installations made of mixed media that permanently accent various levels of the shopping center, to featuring digital artists from throughout Chicago and around the world via The Canopy, to arts-forward programming showcased during signature events, the arts are a key consideration for any activation.

"The Art Institute is thrilled to be joining forces with 900 North Michigan Shops to bring Georgia O'Keeffe to life for locals and tourists alike. This creative partnership highlights Chicago's innovative creative community and how we work together to make Chicago such a vibrant and joyful city." --- Nora Gainer, Executive Director, Civic Relations and Partnerships, Art Institute of Chicago

The digital exhibit will be featured on 900 North Michigan Shops' The Canopy through September 22nd and is free and open to the public. For more information visit shop900.com

High res images of the works to be displayed, along with captions, available here .

About 900 North Michigan Shops

900 North Michigan Shops is a seven-level retail destination anchoring The Magnificent Mile. It features more than 70 luxe retailers, including Gucci, Bloomingdales, Janet Mandell, Max Mara, and Tesla. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation.

# # #

Attachments



Georgia O'Keeffe. Radiator Building-Night, New York, 1927 The Canopy at 900 North Michigan Shops - The Midwest's Largest Canvas for Digital Art.

CONTACT: David Murga 900 North Michigan Shops 7739314461