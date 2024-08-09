Play On! Canada Comes To Surrey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building Canada One Game At A Time. Play On! Canada , a federally registered not-for-profit organization with a mandate to preserve street hockey, is pleased to announce the return of the largest mass participation sports festival in Canadian history this summer.Play On!, also commonly known as The Official Canadian Street Hockey Tournament, is set to take over the streets of Surrey August 17 to 18. Sports fanatics from across western Canada, including newcomers and female players, will come together to share their passion for street hockey.The festival will be held in the Cloverdale Business District, providing a significant boost to local revitalization efforts and infusing the area with renewed energy and economic prosperity. Throughout the weekend, hundreds of participants will play, support, and spend, invigorating the community's physical, mental, emotional, and economic well-being.“The first time the historic Cloverdale Town experienced Play On! Canada in 2022 there was an overwhelming sense of joy and fun.” said Paul Orazietti of the Cloverdale Business District.“We look forward to working with Play On! Canada to make the 2024 version one of the most memorable! History Lives in Cloverdale!” We are anticipating over 150 teams to join in over the weekend, surpassing the size of our event last held in Surrey in 2022.The festival will begin Saturday morning with the opening ceremonies, including a land Acknowledgement and playing of the national anthem at 8:00 am. The ball will be dropped for the first game immediately thereafter. Around noon, a special game will take place in the main feature rink including media, elected officials, and current and former hockey players.On Sunday, we are excited to host a special showcase game in collaboration with the Canadian Blind Hockey Association, featuring the talented blind and partially sighted athletes from the Vancouver Eclipse. Join us at noon for an inspiring event that celebrates inclusivity and raises awareness about the remarkable impact of blind hockey. Play On! Canada is dedicated to promoting adaptive sports and highlighting the incredible determination and community spirit of these athletes. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable experience!Known for their inclusivity, Play On! street hockey festivals welcome players of all ages and skill levels, from newcomers to NHL stars. This sport is truly for all, with most participants in Play On! Have no ice hockey experience. With a low registration fee of $49 for the weekend and the need for only running shoes and a hockey stick, anyone can participate in the action.“Play On! is jumpstarting physical activity, championing inclusivity, cultivating social connections, driving economic activity, and reimagining sport delivery.” Says Play On! Chairman, Scott Hill,“There is great power in this simple Canadian pastime, and we invite the entire nation to grab their sticks and join in.”Play On! Canada has received significant support from various funding partners, including all levels of Government. The BC Festivals, Fairs, and Events Recovery program provides major funding for the event. This year's program will be operated entirely by youth ages 18-30, and funding for staff will be provided via Service Canada's Summer Jobs program. Other partners in the event include the CBC (who first became partners in this event in 2007 and continue to provide the use of the Hockey Night in Canada trademark), Sportsnet, Choice Hotels Canada, Driving Force, and United Rentals.For more information on Play On! Canada or to register as a captain, player, referee, volunteer, or business partner, visitAbout Play On! CanadaA not-for-profit organization, Play On! Canada stages mass participation in street hockey festivals to further its mission to build Canada one game at a time. The first Play On! event was held in Halifax in 2003, and since then, 179 Play On! events have been held in 41 communities across Canada, involving over two million participants, spectators, volunteers, and officials. The event holds the Guinness Record for the largest street hockey event, exceeding any other street hockey event ever held by more than 20x. Play On! Canada is funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and with additional support provided by the City of Surrey and the Cloverdale Business District.

