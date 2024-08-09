Covering Central Florida Announces New Program Manager For Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Covering Central Florida Navigators

Covering Central Florida

Covering Central Florida welcomes Grisel Contreras as Program Manager, bringing her extensive healthcare management experience to enhance community health.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Covering Central Florida is pleased to announce the appointment of Grisel Contreras as the new Program Manager. Grisel Contreras joins the organization with a strong background in healthcare management and community outreach.She holds a Master's of Business Administration, with specialization in Non-profit organizations, and comes with many years of experience overseeing project operations, developing and implementing initiatives and processes in different leadership roles.In her new role, Grisel will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Covering Central Florida's health insurance enrollment services, ensuring that the organization continues to provide exceptional support to residents seeking health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicaid, CHIP, and FL Kidcare. Grisel Contreras is passionate about increasing access to healthcare and is dedicated to enhancing the services offered to the community."We are thrilled to welcome Grisel to our team," said Rebecca Sayago, Executive Director of Primary Care Access Network. "Grisel's extensive experience and commitment to community health makes her the perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in her new role."Covering Central Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Florida residents access health insurance through the Florida Health Insurance Marketplace . The organization's certified navigators offer free, in-person assistance to help individuals compare plans, understand financial assistance options, and enroll in the best health coverage for their needs. Services are available in multiple languages, including English, Español, Kreyol, and Português.The mission of Covering Central Florida is to ensure that every Floridian has access to affordable healthcare. Since its inception, the organization has assisted thousands of residents in navigating the complexities of the healthcare system, making it easier for them to obtain the coverage they need. All services are completely free of charge, reflecting the organization's commitment to the community's well-being.For more information about Covering Central Florida or to schedule an appointment with a navigator, visit or call 1-877-564-5031.

Nicholas Williams

NW

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram