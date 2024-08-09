(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ghent, 09 August 2024, 18:30 CET, press release / non-regulated information

ABO-Group Environment: 2 more French companies added



ABO-Group Environment integrates 2 companies in the departments of Gironde (33) and Haute-Vienne (87)



Odace in Bordeaux, a specialist in hydrology and hydrogeology, which will be added to ABO-ERG Environnement.

Soltech in Limoges, a specialist in deep for and geological testing, which will be added to the French ABO subsidiary GeoSonic. This strengthens ABO Group France's presence in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

DOUBLE ACQUISITION

With this double integration, ABO Group France expands its geographical coverage in France, allowing technicians to be deployed more efficiently and sustainably. ABO-Group is committed to strong regional presence through local offices, in line with the strategy to strengthen ABO-Group in Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

SOLTECH – ENHANCING EXPERTISE

With Soltech, ABO enhances its expertise in hydrogeology and mining exploration, positioning itself optimally to meet the growing demand for resource exploration and quarrying. These activities are supported by the Critical Raw Materials Act, through which Europe aims to gain more control over raw materials that are crucial for the energy transition and digital economy, and which pursue European economic independence.

Through this integration, GeoSonic's team of specialized employees will grow to around 30 experts. This will enable ABO-Group to better execute challenging reference projects, such as in the kaolin quarry at Beauvoir, where GeoSonic carried out core drilling as part of a lithium mining permit application for Imerys. The exploitation, set to begin in 2028, could produce enough lithium annually to power 700,000 electric vehicles.

ODACE – WATER MANAGEMENT SPECIALIZATION

Odace is a consulting firm specialized in environmental issues, particularly in water management. Their services include environmental studies, regulatory research, and water management consulting. This acquisition, along with the earlier purchase of 'Eau et Perspectives' in January of this year, establishes ABO-Group as a frontrunner in this growing niche.

ABOUT ABO-GROUP ENVIRONMENT, SOLTECH, AND ODACE

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, publicly traded engineering firm focused on geotechnics, environmental consulting, and soil remediation. Through its consultancy, testing & monitoring divisions, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients sustainable solutions. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-GROUP website ( ).

Soltech France specializes in water drilling, mining exploration, and the installation of underground monitoring equipment for tracking groundwater and soil quality.



Odace France, a consulting firm specialized in water management, offers technical solutions for sewerage and wastewater treatment, drinking water management, rainwater management, hydrology, and hydrogeology to developers, companies, governments, and individuals.



