Yirifi.AI Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

Yirifi Completes ISO 27001 Certification

Yirifi ISO27001 Certificate

- Saurav Bhatia, founder of YirifiSINGAPORE, SG, SG, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yirifi , a pioneering company in digital asset risk management and regulatory compliance solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its ISO 27001 certification. This milestone underscores Yirifi's unwavering commitment to information security, achieved in just 10 months since the company's inception.Setting a New Standard in Information SecurityISO 27001 is the international standard for information security management, which ensures that organizations have a systematic and risk-based approach to managing sensitive company and customer information. For Yirifi, obtaining this certification was not just a goal but a critical component of its strategic vision to build a secure and trusted foundation from the outset."Achieving ISO 27001 certification at such an early stage is a testament to our team's dedication to maintaining the highest data security standards. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to safeguarding our clients' data and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the digital asset ecosystem." - Saurav Bhatia , CEO of Yirifi.Strategic Planning and Robust ProcessesFrom the beginning, Yirifi has prioritized security and compliance as key pillars of its growth strategy. The company implemented robust internal processes, including meticulous documentation, regular audits, and continuous improvements, to meet the stringent requirements of ISO 27001. This early focus on security has not only earned Yirifi this prestigious certification but has also strengthened its organizational processes across the board.Building Client Trust Through CertificationYirifi's ISO 27001 certification provides clients and partners with confidence that the company is committed to the highest standards of information security. This achievement positions Yirifi as a forward-thinking company that prioritizes trust and security in an industry where these factors are paramount.About YirifiYirifi is on a mission to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets by addressing key challenges around risk management, and regulatory compliance. The company is developing an AI-powered platform designed to bridge these gaps, streamline processes, and ensure a safe and efficient path to market for stakeholders in the digital asset space.

