Bitget Brings Catdog Listing On Poolx For Stake-To-Mine Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of CatDog (CATDOG) in its Innovation and Meme Zone, aligned with its goal of offering unique digital assets to all its users. The listing is a part of Bitget's strategy to expand its diverse portfolio and maintain its competitive edge among leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The launch will be supported by a series of promotional events that provide opportunities for users to earn and trade CatDog tokens.



In conjunction with the listing, Bitget will host various promotional activities, including staking opportunities where users can earn CATDOG by staking BTC, as well as community giveaways. The community giveaway offers participants a chance to win a share of $5,000 worth of CATDOG tokens by completing tasks such as signing up, trading, and joining Bitget's social channels. Moreover, a social giveaway features 40,000,000 CatDog tokens in rewards, available to 1,000 randomly selected participants who engage with Bitget on social media and complete specific activities. These initiatives provide ample opportunities for the community to participate in the launch and earn significant rewards.

With over 800 coins and 900 trading pairs, Bitget continues to offer a comprehensive range of digital assets, including tokens from major ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base and more. The addition of CatDog (CATDOG) highlights Bitget's ongoing efforts to provide users with access to emerging digital assets, further strengthening its position as a leading global exchange.

Bitget has established itself as a platform of choice for those seeking innovative crypto projects. The platform's PoolX staking service has attracted significant attention by allowing users to earn rewards by staking stable and widely trusted cryptocurrencies like BGB, BTC, ETH, and USDT. Since its launch, PoolX has facilitated the staking of over 1 billion in assets, featuring more than 40 projects, including Ethermail (ENT) and ArtFi (ARTFI). The inclusion of CATDOG further broadens the range of options available to Bitget users, offering new opportunities to engage with a community-driven token.

For more information on CATDOG token please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at