Introducing Tenkiller: A Fresh Alt-Country Sound From A New Band With Deep Roots

Tenkiller featuring Mike Lewis, Clint McBay, Billy Power, Ian Hoey

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITEED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising from the vibrant scene of Nashville, Tenkiller is an exciting new that blends alt-country and Americana with a unique twist. Formed by lifelong friends and former punk rockers Mike Lewis and Clint McBay, Tenkiller has released their debut single, "Born and Raised." Drawing on their Oklahoma heritage, the band embraces the rich storytelling traditions of Americana while infusing their music with the of their punk rock past as they prepare to record their highly anticipated debut album.From 90's Rock Icons to Americana Revivalists Tenkiller's journey began long before the band officially formed. Mike Lewis and Clint McBay were prominent figures in the 90's alternative rock scene as members of the band“For Love Not Lisa” , which was signed to the major label East West Records.“For Love Not Lisa” was part of the 90's grunge wave, known for their energetic performances and unique sound. They gained widespread recognition for their song“Slip Slide Melting” featured in the cult classic film The Crow, the movie's soundtrack achieving double platinum status set the standard for future Movie Soundtracks. Despite their talent and potential, For Love Not Lisa's story is a common and tragic tale of 90's grunge bands near-miss with success. After struggling with the pressures of the music industry, the band eventually disbanded, and both Lewis and McBay left music to focus on their newly formed families.Now, nearly 30 years later, Mike and Clint have reunited to form Tenkiller, marking their return to music and embracing a new musical direction. As co-writers, they explore country-inspired songs that reflect their shared history and new beginnings. Tenkiller's story is not just about returning to music; it's a fun comeback story that celebrates rediscovery and reinvention. Crafting a New Sound with New Members Tenkiller's formation wasn't just a reunion for Mike and Clint; it was the beginning of an exciting collaboration with talented Tennessee musicians. Billy Power has joined the band on bass, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his time with the influential Tooth and Nail Records band Blenderhead. His dynamic playing style and keen musical intuition have added depth to Tenkiller's sound. Billy also brought his producing chops by recording and producing the single“Born and Raised” Ian Hooey, former drummer of the pop-punk band“The Inheritance”, rounds out Tenkiller's lineup. Known for his energetic performances and technical prowess, Ian has been instrumental in shaping the band's rhythmic backbone and contributing to their fresh, engaging sound. The band's name, Tenkiller, pays homage to Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma, a place that holds sentimental value for both Mike and Clint and serves as a symbol of their roots and connection to home."Born and Raised" is the debut single from Tenkiller, offering a glimpse into the band's unique sound-a blend of heartfelt lyrics, and captivating melodies. The song is a tribute to the band's Oklahoma roots, capturing the spirit of growing up in the heartland. It also honors Mike Lewis's grandfather, who was a farmer in Oklahoma and played a significant role in shaping his appreciation for hard work, and resilience.With its evocative lyrics and rich storytelling, "Born and Raised" reflects the band's transition from punk rock to Americana and marks a new beginning for Tenkiller.Looking Ahead: What's Next for Tenkiller"Born and Raised" is just the beginning for Tenkiller. The band is eager to share more of their music with the world as they prepare to record their debut album. This project promises to delve deeper into their stories and showcase their distinctive sound, blending elements of Americana, alt-country, and their punk rock heritage. Tenkiller's debut marks an exciting new chapter for Mike, Clint, Billy, and Ian as they continue to evolve as artists and explore new creative horizons. Their journey from punk rock to Americana is a testament to the transformative power of music and the enduring bonds of friendship.For more information about Tenkiller, upcoming tour dates, and their new music, visit their website at and follow them on social media.Born and Raised now available on Spotify & Apple Music

