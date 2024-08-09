Emergent Media And Pacifico® Clara Expand Partnership With National Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Creator-Led, Social-First Content Targets Outdoor Adventurers Across the U.S.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024

Emergent and Pacifico Clara are expanding upon their successful partnership with a new social-first, creator-led campaign designed to reach the Pacifico target consumer in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and other key markets across the U.S. Building on last year's campaign

that drove a +90% increase in brand recognition*, this year's engagement will leverage Emergent's broader national footprint with adventure-loving communities across Paradise , Surfers , Golden State , and California Love . To reach the Pacifico target customer of beer drinkers who are social, spontaneous, and always seeking more excitement in life-Emergent enlisted its proprietary Creator Network to develop bespoke, creator-led content alongside sponsored editorial features that appeal to both the Pacifico target consumer and Emergent's existing audience of Modern Explorers.

Emergent and Pacifico Expand Partnership. Creator-Led, Social-First Content Targets Outdoor Adventurers Across the U.S.

Emergent Media and Pacifico team up to reach a national audience of adventure seekers with a multi-phase digital content campaign across Emergent's lifestyle brand channels. For Pacifico, leveraging the Emergent Creator Network has allowed them to“tap into new partners and brand ambassadors from their solid roster to reach Pacifico consumers in the most authentic ways.”

"We're excited to continue the Pacifico partnership with Emergent as our target consumer is a great match for their active and engaged communities. As a digital-first brand, working with their Creator Network allows us to tap into new brand ambassadors from their solid roster to reach

Pacifico consumers in the most authentic ways." – Maddy Zingle, senior director, brand marketing, Pacifico

The campaign, which runs from August through October, kicks off with a custom edition of Paradise's popular Expert City Guide editorial series, fine-tuned to focus on adventure, action sports, music, and nightlife in Denver. The next phase of the campaign targets key SoCal markets with a social-first guide to fall outdoor adventures in Southern California running on Golden State and a custom episode of the fan-favorite creator-led video series, "The Hype," on California Love. In the episode, the creator/host will attend the 2024 U.S. Open of Surfing, sponsored by Pacifico, and take audiences along for the experience. The episode will be cross-posted between California Love and Surfers channels to maximize impressions.

The Emergent-Pacifico partnership concludes with a second Paradise takeover highlighting the popular Pacifico "Yappy Hour" concept in key markets across the country. Instagram posts and sponsored editorial will engage dog lovers and showcase the best places to enjoy Pacifico with a four-legged friend. Each element of the three-month campaign adheres to Legal Drinking Age (LDA) standards.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pacifico again and expand on the natural connection between Emergent's audiences and the Pacifico brand ethos," says Matt Muir, Emergent's VP of Brand Partnerships. "Tapping into the creator economy and leveraging our Creator Network to develop bespoke, personality-led content that is exciting and engaging was key to this campaign. For us, this is what authentic brand connections look like."

About Emergent Media

Emergent Media is a lifestyle network for the "Modern Explorer." We tell the stories that reverberate with globally minded humans seeking to live inspired lives motivated by self-discovery and fueled by authentic experiences. From travel, food, and adventure to interior design, music, and culture, there's always something new to explore!

