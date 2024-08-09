WLX WLE Named 2024 Best Places To Work In Kansas City Honoree By Kansas City Business Journal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sonny CatlettKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WLX | WLE is excited to announce its recognition as an honoree as one of Kansas City Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work in Kansas City. This places WLX | WLE among an elite group of only 45 companies across Kansas City, with only 10 in the 51-100 employees employment category.The Best Places to Work in Kansas City recognition is a testament to the importance of workplace culture. To be named an honoree, a company must demonstrate a culture in which employees feel engaged, valued, and empowered. WLX | WLE is committed to fostering an environment where employees can thrive, trust in leadership, and have ample opportunities for career growth and development.The selection process for honorees is determined by employee feedback. Administered by Quantum Workplace, the confidential survey captures employee feedback on various workplace factors, including how well the culture supports employees' health and well-being. The honorees are selected based on these survey results, making this recognition a result of employee insights.“In order to win this award, your company has to have a superior culture,” said Sonny Catlett, President of WLX | WLE.“Culture is not one person or one group. Culture is created when everyone buys into the same vision, believes in each other, and trusts the person next to them.”To qualify for the Best Places to Work in Kansas City, companies must have a minimum of five employees in the Kansas City area with a required number of employees completing the survey. The 45 honorees are divided into five categories based on local headcount. The top three companies in each category will be announced at the Best Places to Work awards event on October 23rd at Arrowhead Stadium. Find out more about working for WLX | WLE, one of Kansas City's top places to work, by visiting wlxtrans .About WLX | WLESUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS FROM THE HEART OF AMERICA – WLX | WLE is an asset-backed supply chain management organization with deep-seated heartland values. Our word is our bond. Integrity is at the root of every decision we make. We always put our customer commitments in front of everything else. This commitment to the customer and innovative solution design is why WLE is one of the fastest growing supply chain managers in the country.WLE and customers are supported by WLX, our asset-based company with dedicated tractors, trailers and driver capacity, direct contact to dispatchers handling shipments, and 24/7 realtime tracking through our state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. Learn more at: wlxtrans. WLX | WLE are part of the R&R Family of Companies.

