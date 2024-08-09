SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Coinbase Global, Inc. - COIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company")

The investigation concerns whether Coinbase and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On July 25, 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), a U.K. financial regulator, issued a press release announcing that it had fined Coinbase's U.K. unit, CB Payments Limited ("CBPL"), approximately $4.5 million "for repeatedly breaching a requirement that prevented the firm from offering services to high-risk customers." The

FCA noted that "[t]he breaches were the result of CBPL's lack of due skill, care and diligence in the design, testing, implementation and monitoring of the controls put in place" to prevent such violations.



On this news, Coinbase's stock price fell $13.54 per share, or 5.53%, to close at $231.52 per share on July 25, 2024.

