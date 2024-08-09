BOLLORE : AVAILABILITY OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
August 9, 2024
AVAILABILITY OF THE DESCRIPTION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the Code de commerce, the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders authorized on May 22, 2024, in its ninth resolution, the Board of directors to implement a share buyback program of the company with powers to subdelegate in accordance with the law.
In accordance with Article 241-3 of the General regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program is included in the 2023 Universal registration document which has been filed on April 23, 2024 with the AMF under number D.24-0316.
This document is available on the company's website at:
(Shareholders / Regulated informations / Publications / Universal registration document / Registration document).
