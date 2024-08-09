Transforming Practice Ownership: Geniusvets Hosts Its Veterinary Ownership Symposium At Wild West Vet 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wild West Ownership Symposium, 2024

Ownership Symposium - Dr. Michele Drake

The Symposium at Wild West Vet will feature five specifically curated content sessions, each aimed at addressing specific challenges faced by practice owners.

- Dr. Michele DrakeSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeniusVets, a leading pet information and veterinary marketing platform, is proud to host its highly impactful education series, the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nevada, as part of the Wild West Vet conference.GeniusVets hosted the first-ever Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium at the Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) in February 2022, and it was an instant success and crowd favorite. This Symposium has now become a regular annual event at WVC and had featured key industry leaders including Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer of GeniusVets, Dr. Rena Carlson, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Dr. Mark Thompson, CCRP, President of the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), Matt Salois, president of VMG, and many more. These speakers discuss their first-hand experiences, their insights addressing top industry challenges, and trending topics in veterinary business management.Drawing on over 30 years of experience as a practice owner, Dr. Drake noticed a distinct gap in typical industry events: there was very little content specifically designed for practice owners. Dr. Drake made it her personal mission to bring an enhanced education specifically designed for them.“Practice management sessions are important,” said Dr. Drake,“but owners have unique needs. It's lonely at the top, and we face our own stresses. We need to constantly monitor industry trends and adjust our practices to remain successful,” Dr. Drake said.“We need to continue recruiting well, creating great workplaces, and providing excellent veterinary care while also running a business,” Dr. Drake continued.“To address these needs, we created a symposium, lasting from half a day to a full day. This symposium provides information specifically geared towards owners, though associate DVMs, practice managers and staff are also welcome to attend. Our goal is to let owners know that we are thinking about them and their needs, while connecting them with proven industry leaders who can help them strengthen their businesses.”The Symposium at Wild West Vet will feature five specifically curated content sessions, each aimed at addressing specific challenges faced by veterinary practice owners, including growing their practices, enhancing profitability, and making informed decisions about the future of their businesses. Following the sessions, attendees can enjoy a happy hour and network with over 200 fellow attendees who share similar journeys and challenges.The complete lineup of sessions for the West Wild Vet Show Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium Include:-- 7:30 - 8:30 AM: Grow Your Practice: 10 Steps You Can Start Today with Michele Drake, Founder/Co-Founder & Chief Veterinary Officer - The Drake Center for Veterinary Care/GeniusVets and David Hall, Co-Founder & Head of Product - GeniusVets-- 8:30 - 9:30 AM: Managing by the Numbers with John Chalk, Founder and Owner - Trinity Portfolio Advisors-- 9:30 - 10:30 AM: UNLEASH Your Potential: What to Know about Selling a Veterinary Practice; Corporate v. Private Sales with Peter Tanella, Chair - National Veterinary Law Group-- 2:30 - 3:30 PM: Culture, Process, and Profits: Lessons from building one of the most successful independent veterinary practices in the country with Dr. Michele Drake-- 3:30 - 4:30 PM: An Emerging Market Opportunity and The Keys To Ensuring Your Practice Benefits for Years to Come with David Hall-- 4:30 - 5:30 PM: Panel Discussion - The Most Important Opportunities, Trends, and Threats for Practice OwnershipJoe Kowalsky, Event Director of Wild West Vet, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of the Ownership Symposium at Wild West. "We're incredibly excited to bring you the Ownership Symposium at this year's Wild West Vet! This is more than just a series of sessions - it's a chance to transform your practice and connect with fellow veterinary leaders who truly understand your journey. We're thrilled to have the overwhelming support of our educational partner, GeniusVets. They've prepared content that current and aspiring owners need to hear, and we can't wait to share it with you!''A full conference pass includes access to the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium event. Visit the website for more information and to register for Wild West Vet .About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians.Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource; while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. For more information about GeniusVets, visit the website .About Wild West VetWild West Vet is a premier event in the veterinary industry, bringing togetherprofessionals from across the globe to share knowledge, network, and explore the latest advancements in veterinary medicine and technology. Held annually, the show features a comprehensive program of educational sessions, providing invaluable opportunities for continuing education and professional development. Attendees can expect to engage with leading experts, discover cutting-edge products and services, and gain insights into the future of veterinary practice.

