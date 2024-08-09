Jackbe Achieves Remarkable Net Promoter Score (NPS) Attributed To Customer Loyalty, And Surpassing Industry Giants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer

The first curbside drive-thru grocer proves popularity, surpassing beloved consumer brands like H-E-B Grocery and Chick-fil-A.

- Alex Ruhter, CEO of JackBe CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The groundbreaking Oklahoma City-based startup and the nation's first on-demand drive-thru grocery store JackBe has proven itself to be a true disruptor. In its first Net Promoter Score (NPS) Survey, conducted just 18 months after launch, JackBe achieved an impressive score of 84, surpassing beloved consumer brands like H-E-B Grocery and Chick-fil-A.The NPS score, which measures customer loyalty and likelihood of recommendation, ranges from -100 to +100, with higher scores indicating greater customer satisfaction. Despite low market awareness and a single-store footprint, JackBe has managed to capture the hearts of its customers."When we first began sharing our vision for JackBe, the best way to describe it was that we would be like Chick-fil-A but with groceries," said Alex Ruhter, CEO of JackBe.The drive-thru-only grocer eliminates in-store delays and focuses squarely on convenience, quality, customer service, and time savings, all aspects consumers want and now expect from ecommerce shopping. To achieve this, JackBe is built from the ground up to exclusively serve shoppers who never enter the store, instead they leave the hassle of shopping behind with curbside pickup. It stocks, stores, and bags a customer's order, allowing them to never leave the convenience of their car.Since opening its North May location in Edmond, OK, in January 2023, JackBe has faced numerous challenges. "We were not able to advertise our new store until six days before opening, and customers had to download our app to make purchases, as we have no cash registers except for each customer's phone," shared Ed Howie, chief brand officer and former Marketing Director at H-E-B Grocery and 17-year Chick-fil-A veteran. "In thirty years of opening stores and launching brands, this reality was illogical and ridiculous...yet, our customers still found us, and our mutual love affair began."JackBe's focus on delighting each customer has been unwavering. "Our customers can live 5 minutes away, buy their groceries sitting in their living room with their phone, click on the 'I'm on my way' button, and by the time they pull into our drive-thru bay, our JackBe team member has properly hand-picked their order and will roll their cart of groceries out to their car, load them into their car, and send them on their way with smiles all around," added Ruhter.Despite battling supply chain issues and pricing pressures that favor larger competitors, JackBe's customers remain loyal, even when paying more for certain items compared to Walmart prices. "We work every day to get our prices as low as possible. We also work every day to ensure that our customers have the most correct and the fastest grocery shopping experience in the world...and it appears that's what our team is doing. I am so proud of them...and so thankful for each of our customers," concluded Ruhter.About JackBeJackBe is re-imagining grocery shopping by creating a chain of stores dedicated to being the premier curbside drive-thru grocer. It seeks to be humble, honest, and respectful to its customers with the end goal of making them feel valued and giving them the gift of time. It's on a mission to make buying groceries 'nearly' fun again. With JackBe, customers can simply place an order anytime, anywhere, on an easy-to-use mobile app, drive to the nearest location and have fresh, handpicked groceries delivered to their car in minutes. Innovation and the ability to be“JackBe nimble, JackBe quick” is at the core of all the company stands for now and in the future. For more information, visit JackBeNimble.

