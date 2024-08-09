ABEP Launches Financial Empowerment Center Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ABEP FEC Task Force Members
Implementing financial Education Programs for the Community
We're excited to have this dynamic group of dedicated professionals support this important initiative.”
- Debra HurstonMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is excited to announce the formation of the ABEP Financial Empowerment Center Task Force, dedicated to developing and implementing comprehensive financial education programs that cater to diverse audiences, fostering a culture of financial wellness within the community.
The task force will work to promote financial literacy that empowers individuals to make informed and responsible financial decisions, stated Debra Hurston, ABEP Executive Director.
Hurston added that the task force will utilize a variety of initiatives to accomplish is objective including the following:
.Program Development: Designing innovative financial literacy programs tailored to the specific needs of the target demographics.
.Workshop Facilitation: Conducting engaging and interactive workshops on financial concepts, budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management.
.Community Outreach: Acting as a liaison between the Financial Empowerment Center and local schools, businesses, and community organizations, organizing events to promote financial literacy.
.Data Analysis: Tracking and analyzing the effectiveness of programs, using insights to continuously improve educational offerings.
.Collaboration: Working with other departments and external partners, including financial institutions and educational organizations, to promote financial education initiatives.
About ABEP
Our mission at the Association for Black Economic Power is to promote economic independence, multi-generational wealth, and community development for Black families and businesses.
