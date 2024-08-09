Billingplatform Named A Leader In First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Recurring Billing Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Placed Highest in Ability to Execute and Received the Highest Scores in Four of Five Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities report

DENVER

, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management for today's innovative business models, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner®

Magic QuadrantTM

for Recurring Billing Applications i.

In the report, BillingPlatform was positioned as a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute. The company was also recognized with the highest scores in four of the five use cases in the Critical Capabilities report. This Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluates 17 recurring billing applications against five use cases. Sales operations leaders should use the ratings in this report to identify a

shortlist of vendors for deeper evaluation. The company was recognized with the highest scores in Complex Usage Billing, Mixed Billing, Enterprise Grade Billing and B2C Subscription Billing.

"As we have grown, both organically and inorganically, our monetization strategies have grown increasingly complex - with a mix of one-time charges, recurring charges, and usage-based charges combined with tiered and promotion pricing to the point our various billing solutions were constraining our growth," said Rod Christo, Chief Accounting Officer at CCC Intelligent Solutions. "BillingPlatform has enabled us to migrate all of our lines of business to their secure, scalable revenue management platform that enables us to manage the business more efficiently, have greater agility, and provide greater insights into our business."

With a three-year revenue growth rate of 332% and global customers across a range of industries, including J.P. Morgan , InComm , CooperSurgical , DIRECTV, GoCardless and Vantage Towers , BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full revenue lifecycle management support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Being named a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications we believe cements our position in the market as the company with the most flexible and extensible platform to address the complex, mixed billing needs of global enterprises," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "In today's dynamic business environment, revenue lifecycle management is critical for growth and in our opinion this report is yet another indicator of our modern platform approach and market momentum."



BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester WaveTM: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions,"

being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360TM Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's Subscription Management Value Index

report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortListTM , positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research ,

named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment

and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM Report for Subscription and Billing Management . The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 TM, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year, listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the CODiE Awards .

A complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner®

Magic QuadrantTM

for Recurring Billing Applications report is available for download from BillingPlatform.

Disclaimer

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications. Mark Lewis, Robert Anderson. 6 August 2024.

Gartner, Inc. Critical Capabilities for Recurring Billing Applications. Mark Lewis, Robert Anderson. 7 August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience.

Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform .

i Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications, Mark Lewis, Robert Anderson, 6 August 2024

