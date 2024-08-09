'APPLE JAM: UNRELEASED BEATLES' CONCERT SHOWCASES SONGS WRITTEN BUT NEVER RELEASED BY THE BEATLES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Apple Jam: Unreleased Beatles' at Seattle's Triple Door, August 28-29!

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month marks sixty years since the Beatles' first appearance in Seattle. World-renowned Beatles tribute Apple Jam will celebrate the occasion with a special concert, 'Unreleased Beatles,' at Seattle's legendary Triple Door on August 28th and 29th, 2024.This concert will showcase songs written but never released by performed in an astounding Fab4 style! Listen to song clips, part 1 and part 2 . Apple Jam is known for curating and developing Beatles music outside of the official canon. Tickets are available from The Triple Door box office or thetripledoor or 206-838-4333. Presented by Roseta Productions.According to The Stranger's Dave Segal,“Apple Jam are possibly the most arcane Beatles tribute band in the world. While most of these Moptop manqués are content to replicate the best-known songs from the Fab Four's rich catalog (not that there's anything wrong with that), Apple Jam dig way deeper ... Apple Jam have the skills to recreate the Beatles' melodic magic and vocal sonority in order to spotlight the obscure corners of their evergreen output.”Far beyond other Beatles tribute bands, Apple Jam delivers unrivaled Beatles-infused musicianship and world-class showmanship, without wigs, costumes or accents. They approach Beatles music with enormous respect and devotion, and their jaw-dropping concerts must be experienced live to be fully appreciated. Apple Jam has performed at major venues on the West coast, the United Kingdom, and Finland.“One of the very best Beatles tribute bands on the planet” - Bob Rivers, 'The Bob Rivers Show'“You won't find a Beatles tribute as inventive as Apple Jam, whose creative approach, and musicality, always makes their shows and albums special events" - Charles R. Cross“Apple Jam has spent more than a decade recreating some of the Beatles most intricate recordings” - Corwin Haeck, KOMO News Radio“Apple Jam lovingly interprets an album's-worth of Beatles songs, unreleased by the band - it's the White Album that could have been”- Gillian G. Gaar, Record Collector NewsApple Jam's acclaimed album discography includes -“Off The Beatle Track” (2009),“On The Wings Of A Nightingale” (2012), and“Off The White Album” (2018). Apple Jam's new digital EP,“Beatley” is slated for release August 23, 2024 on all major digital and streaming platforms.“Beatley” includes songs written between 1958 and 1985:“Now And Then” (Lennon),“Window Window” (Harrison),“Yvonne's The One” (McCartney/Stewart), and“Because I Know You Love Me So” (Lennon/McCartney)."Apple Jam's niche is brilliant. Not just Beatles tribute band stuff, this requires a level of scholarship and musical investigation. It takes sort of a curation of history” - Robert Rodriguez, 'Something About The Beatles' podcast“Seattle's Apple Jam has released their own version of 'Now and Then', ahead of the Beatles release! The arrangement is fantastic and I am very happy to debut it on my show.” - Edd Raineri, 'The Beatledd Fab Four Hour' - ROCK 107 FM, Scranton, PA“'Now and Then' gets five bells! Awesome job!” - Chris Carter, 'Breakfast with the Beatles' - SiriusXM & KLOS FM“You'd swear the arrangements are almost exactly like what you could imagine the Beatles would have arranged the songs to sound like” - Matthew Street, YoutubeApple Jam was formed in 2005, in support of (Just Like) Starting Over, a stage play based on John Lennon's final interview. Apple Jam's line-up includes: Rick Lovrovich (guitar), Johnny Jones (keyboards), Jakael Tristram (guitar), Keith Lowe (bass), and Kelly Van Camp (drums). applejambandEVENT SUMMARYWhat: Apple Jam: Unreleased Beatles - Songs written but never released by the BeatlesWhen: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 and Thursday, August 29, 2024. 7:30pmWhere: The Triple Door, 216 Union Street, Seattle, Washington 98101Reservations: $30 - $35. All ages. Box office or thetripledoor or 206-838-4333Press Contact: Steve Roseta, Roseta Productions LLC, Seattle, WA, +1 (425) 445-0718, ...Full Media Kit:###

