Henley Dental Welcomes In-House Denturist Offering Free Consultations And CDCP Coverage

- Dr. Courtney Mewett, Owner and General DentistST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Henley Dental, a renowned dental practice in St. Catharines, is thrilled to announce the addition of a highly experienced in-house Denturist to our team. This expansion allows us to offer comprehensive denture services, including free consultations for those who currently have dentures or are interested in exploring denture options.Our new in-house Denturist brings extensive experience and expertise to Henley Dental, ensuring that patients receive personalized care and guidance on their denture journey. Whether you're considering dentures for the first time or need adjustments to your existing ones, our Denturist is here to help with all your denture needs.In addition to providing exceptional care, Henley Dental is pleased to accept the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), making it easier for patients to access the dental services they need. The CDCP is designed to support Canadians in obtaining essential dental care, and at Henley Dental, we are committed to providing accessible and affordable dental solutions to our community.Henley Dental invites members of the St. Catharines community to take advantage of this new service. Free denture consultations are available by appointment, providing an opportunity to discuss your needs, ask questions, and explore your options in a comfortable and welcoming environment.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Henley Dental at 905-646-0096 or visit their website at .About Henley DentalHenley Dental is a leading dental practice in St. Catharines, offering a full range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and now denture care. Our team is dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality care to every patient, ensuring a healthy and beautiful smile for years to come.

