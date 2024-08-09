Chelsea Reach 60Mn Euros Agreement With Wolves For Pedro Neto: Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Chelsea FC's spending spree continues in full flow as they have agreed to a 60 million Euro deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto securing the Portuguese winger amidst interest from other clubs.

The 24-year-old's move to Chelsea is all but signed with his medicals being booked. After completion, he will sign his new contract with the Blues as reported by The Athletic

Neto has been highly admired across England and clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked to him but the 24-year-old has a rich injury record. Neto suffered a serious knee injury which saw him miss out on competitive football for nearly 300 days.

This was followed by an ankle injury in 2022 which kept him out of action for another 127 days. Two separate knee injuries in the 2023/24 season saw him miss out for a combined four months highlighting a recurring problem and a risk for a player of such a high price tag.

This season Chelsea have so far signed Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Renato Veiga from Basel, Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United and Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors. They have also agreed to a deal to sign striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

Wolves are looking into the possibility of signing Ajax winger Carlos Forbes as a replacement for Pedro Neto

Chelsea will begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign at home against defending champions Manchester City.