TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO FILE A CLAIM IN THE EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT SETTLEMENT

This is a reminder that the deadline to file a claim in the $600 Million East Palestine Train Derailment Settlement is approaching quickly. If you have not already filed a claim in this case, the deadline to file is August 22, 2024 . Don't wait! File your claim today. Filing a claim will allow Settlement Class Members to receive money under the Settlement, if it is approved by the Court.

WHO CAN FILE A CLAIM?

You are eligible to file a claim for money if you lived, worked, owned property, or owned or operated a business within 20 miles of the Derailment Site in East Palestine, Ohio, from February 3, 2023, to April 26, 2024.

A list of eligible addresses is available at .

WHAT CAN YOU GET?

The amount you will get will be based on a Court-approved formula that considers a number of factors, including geographic location, Household size, and length of displacement.

Individuals:



Get a potential lump sum payment of up to $70,000 .

Get additional payments in exchange for releases of past, present, and future Personal Injury Claims.

Get money for any extraordinary uncompensated losses or damages. Claims for extraordinary losses or damages must be supported by dated documentation. Get an additional lump sum payment for Personal Injury claims if you lived within 10 miles of the Derailment site. Court-approved criteria like the nature of any physical injury and resulting medical treatment, if any, will be used to allocate funds to Eligible Personal Injury Settlement Class Members.

Businesses:

Get itemized compensation of actual net business losses.

HOW TO GET A PAYMENT?

If you have not already filed a claim in this case, you must submit a valid Claim Form by August 22 to be eligible. Claim forms are available at or by calling 1-833-425-3400. You can also obtain a claim form in person at the East Palestine Settlement Center (details below).

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you need help understanding the Settlement benefits, completing Claim Forms, or have other questions, please visit the settlement center:

East Palestine Settlement Center

191 E Rebecca St.

East Palestine, OH 44413.



Please be advised that scheduling an appointment is highly recommended as walk-ins will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis. Schedule an appointment by calling 833-425-3400.

Settlement Center Hours:



Daily: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 8:30 am - 6:00 pm ET

Evening: Wednesday 10:30 am - 7:00 pm ET Saturday: 8:30 am - 2:30 pm ET

This is only a summary . For additional information, visit or 1-833-425-3400 .

