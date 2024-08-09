Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation Names Robert Abbonizio As Executive Director -- Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation has named Robert Abbonizio as Executive Director -- Business Development.

Premier Lab Benefit Management Program, Kentmere, Names Executive Director -- Business Development

- Jeffrey M. Petrizzi, CEO of Kentmere Healthcare Consulting CorporationWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation has named Robert Abbonizio as Executive Director -- Business Development .“Bob is the right person to help Kentmere address the increased demands for our lab benefit management program by national, regional, and local health plans, and to educate plans on using Kentmere to help them in navigating medical cost and over-utilization pressures they are all facing in the outpatient laboratory testing segment,” said Jeffrey M. Petrizzi, founder, and CEO of Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation.Kentmere provides its proprietary and highly customized laboratory benefit management programs to health plans.“Kentmere has clearly demonstrated over the last 24 years both deep expertise and success in working within the health plan marketplace to deliver measurable results in managing the complex laboratory benefit management space,” said Mr. Abbonizio.“My years of experience servicing the unique requirements of the healthcare and managed care sectors will assist in elevating Kentmere's lab benefits' value-added and comprehensive solutions to our new customers.”Mr. Abbonizio holds a BSBA in Marketing Management from the University of Delaware and attended Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business. Mr. Abbonizio brings nearly 40 years of extensive experience in senior sales leadership, marketing, sales operations nationally and also direct sales positions throughout the East, Midwest, and Puerto Rico markets.Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation established the laboratory benefit management program category in 2000. Founded and headquartered in Wilmington, Del., the company has pioneered the LBMP category with its proprietary outpatient program, guiding payers to improved quality and service while saving health plans, their employer customers and members tens of millions of dollars annually.

Lisa R Packer

Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation

+ +1 2154608333

...