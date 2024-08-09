Hh2 Cloud Services Welcomes Tricia Sharpton As The New VP Of Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tricia SharptonKAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- hh2 Cloud Services, the leading provider of construction back-office solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Tricia Sharpton as the new Vice President of Product, effective as of April 2024.Tricia's illustrious 12 year history of SaaS product management expertise, combined with her MBA in International Information Systems and Data Analytics and a BA in Business Management, make her an invaluable asset to the hh2 team.As VP of Product at hh2, Tricia's expertise shines in her ability to bring out the best in current products while identifying opportunities for strategic partnerships and new offerings, ensuring every step of the customer journey feels relevant, engaging, and user-friendly.“hh2 is in a hyper-growth phase, so it was a familiar environment for me (and one I love). It was also really exciting that I have familiarity with what the product actually does,” Tricia explained.Improving ProcessesAs VP of Product, Tricia oversees, manages, and develops all processes around building out the product roadmap, partners with CTO and UX teams to modernize hh2 technology, and introduces beneficial product offerings that drive growth for the company.Her expertise will play a critical role as she leads the way in standardizing processes and best practices for product management to improve flow and rapid delivery. In addition, Tricia's vast experience supporting rapid-growth companies with product lifecycle management, acquisitions, and developing roadmaps and processes–as well as her adeptness at designing strong customer journeys–is essential to maximizing the reach of hh2 products.Unparalleled SupportIn addition to her excitement over the cloud-based platform's current features and potential, Tricia knew hh2 was the ideal fit due to its culture of unparalleled support for both its customers and its team.“I've never worked with a team as passionate and inclusive as hh2. They really encourage everyone to share their ideas and collaborate because every single hh2 lead is genuinely here for the right reasons. I'm honored and excited to work with them to bring the platform to a new level.”hh2 is thrilled to have such an intuitive and passionate expert like Tricia Sharpton involved with driving its product to great heights and looks forward to the many breakthroughs and exciting platform enhancements in store for hh2 users.About hh2hh2 Cloud Services has been the go-to back-office platform for the construction industry for over twenty years. Our platform streamlines business operations by handling everything from automating time entry to HR management and compliance. With hh2, construction firms can eliminate frustrating and disorganized processes, boost efficiency, and focus on what they do best: building incredible things.For more information about hh2 Cloud Services and its offerings, visit .

