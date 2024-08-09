Boutique Hotels Market To Reach $18.0 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boutique hotels will see more advancements in technological integration, which will improve visitor experiences while preserving a customized touch. These consist of AI-powered concierge services, smart room controls, mobile check-in and check-out, and immersive digital experiences.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Research published a report, titled,

" Boutique Hotels Market

by Type (Business Hotels, Suite Hotels, Airport Hotels, Resorts Hotels, and Others), Booking (Phone Booking, Online Booking, and In Person Booking), Tourist Type (Domestic, and International), Tour Type (Independent Traveler, Package Traveler, and Tour Group), Gender (Men, and Women), and Age Group (15-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46-55 Years, and 66-75 Years) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the boutique hotels market was valued at $9.8 Billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $18.0 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Request The Sample Copy of Report:

Prime determinants of growth

One of the main factors driving the boutique hotel industry's expansion is the shift in consumer preferences toward customized and distinctive travel experiences. With their own appeal and personalized services, boutique hotels are well-positioned to meet the demands of guests who are seeking authenticity and local immersion. Technological developments facilitating smooth booking processes and customized amenities also support market expansion. Furthermore, guests who care about the environment are attracted to boutique hotels because of the focus on sustainability and eco-friendly methods. Finally, strategic alliances and partnerships in the tourism sector promote market accessibility and awareness, which creates opportunities for boutique hotel operators to expand. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details Forecast Period

2024–2035 Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$9.8 billion

Market Size in 2035

$20.7 billion

CAGR

7.1

% No. of Pages in Report

488 Segments Covered

Type, Booking Channel, Tourist Type, Tour Type, Gender, Age Group, and Region

Drivers





Technological Advancements

Sustainability and Eco-friendliness Experiential Travel Trend Opportunities



Digital Marketing and Distribution Adaptation to Changing Consumer Preferences Restraints





High Operating Costs Regulatory Challenges

Segment Highlights



Business visitors looking for individualized experiences are driving an increase in the boutique hotel industry. These hotels serve the demands of discerning professionals and are frequently distinguished by their cozy atmosphere and distinctive design aspects. Boutique hotels are a welcome change from conventional corporate lodging, with elegant facilities, modern technology, and convenient positions in important business areas. They design spaces useful for work and activities, emphasizing great service and meticulous attention to detail. The boutique hotel market is flourishing because it fulfills a unique niche in the larger hospitality sector, catering to business visitors who value distinctiveness and authenticity more than ever.

Online reservations for boutique hotels have increased significantly, driven by customers looking for distinctive and customized experiences. Boutique hotels have benefited from this trend by improving their online presence and expediting booking procedures as more travelers are using digital platforms to explore and make reservations. These boutique hotels provide a wide range of choices catered to specific preferences, from stylish urban hideaways to quiet rural getaways. With just a few clicks, tourists can book their perfect boutique stay with ease due to online booking platforms' easy access to comprehensive descriptions, photographs, and customer reviews.

The market for boutique hotels is ideal for the discriminating independent traveler looking for one-of-a-kind and customized experiences. These cozy lodgings offer an alternative to chain hotels' conventional approach by prioritizing individuality, charm, and frequently a sense of place. Boutique hotels, which have fewer rooms, emphasize personalized service and carefully chosen facilities to create an atmosphere of intimacy and exclusivity. Often located in trendy areas or historic districts, they strive to fully immerse guests in the heart of their destination through stylish decor and customized services. Boutique hotels provide travelers who are independent and looking for a little luxury mixed with authenticity with a memorable stay catered to their preferences.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Regional Outlook

Various regional characteristics are exhibited by the market for boutique hotels. The U.S. leads North America in terms of the flourishing boutique hotel industry, especially in major cities like Los Angeles and New York City. With France, Italy, and the UK portrayed as important marketplaces, Europe has many boutique products. Boutique hospitality is expanding rapidly in Asia-Pacific, attracting affluent tourists looking for one-of-a-kind experiences in places like Thailand, Bali, and Japan. Emerging markets in Africa and Latin America are also growing, as boutique hubs like Cape Town and Buenos Aires establish themselves. The global need for customized, immersive travel experiences is evident from regional outlooks taken as a whole.

Players: -



Nine Hours

Container Hotels

Tubohotel

The Pod Hotel

Rolling Huts Boutique Hotels

Koyasan Guest House

Yotel Hotels Others

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global boutique hotels market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Enquire before buying:



Recent Developments:



In September 2023, the Postcard Hotel was once again the recipient of many major awards, including the esteemed title of "Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel" from the 2023 World Travel Awards. The hotel's position as an unmatched leader was strengthened by the overwhelmingly positive response and acknowledgment. In March 2024, Avari Hotels announced the pre-launch of two remarkable hotels. These are the Avari Express in Skardu and the Avari Boutique in Gujranwala. Both leisure and business travelers will have experiences like no other at these unique hotels.

Similar Reports:

Luxury Hotel Market



Ecotourism Market



Online Travel Market



Business Travel Market



Luxury Travel Market



Travel Accommodation Market



Sports Tourism Market



Enotourism Market



Personalized Travel and Experiences Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web:

Allied Market Research Blog:

Follow Us on

| Facebook

| LinkedIn

| YouTube

|

Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research