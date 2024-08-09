ESF Announces New Executive Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jennifer LeFevre joins the Electrical Safety Foundation as executive director

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) announced today that Jennifer LeFevre will join the Foundation as its new executive director. Ms. LeFevre replaces Brett Brenner, who served for 18 years in the role. Ms. LeFevre previously served as vice president and senior director at the Concrete Advancement Foundation (CAF).











“I am delighted to join ESF and look forward to making a positive societal impact through increasing electrical safety awareness. It is truly exciting to have an opportunity to grow ESF's resources and continue the organization's important work, especially as it celebrates its 30th anniversary,” noted Ms. LeFevre.

"We are excited to have Ms. LeFevre join ESF and lead the organization into its fourth decade of advocacy for electrical safety,” said Alan Manche, Vice President, External Affairs at Schneider Electric and ESF Board Chair. "The continued electrification of our society presents more opportunities for the public and workforce to directly engage new and emerging electrical applications that require electrical safety education."

During her tenure at CAF, Ms. LeFevre spearheaded a $12 million fundraising campaign and grew the Foundation's sponsorship, outreach, organizational messaging, and communications efforts. Additionally, Ms. LeFevre's work at CAF helped to increase the concrete industry's market share, broaden the Foundation's reach, foster relationships with donors, and rebrand the Foundation.

“This is a dynamic time for the electrical industry and achieving our nation's electrification goals,” said Debra Phillips, President and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and ESF Executive Committee member.“Jennifer has the unique combination of strategic vision and deep technical expertise needed to lead the Electrical Safety Foundation into its next chapter as its new Executive Director. With many years of success in non-profit and trade association administration, she is a fantastic addition to the team. I look forward to working with her and the ESF Board to accelerate an all-electric future – safely – for consumers and business owners across the United States.”

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for the electrical industry and the Foundation. In its 30th year of operation, ESF recently completed its updated strategic plan for activities through 2027 and conducted a full rebrand in 2023 to better align the Foundation for the rapid advancements occurring throughout the industry. The proliferation of emerging technologies and the electrification of everything will ensure that electrical safety is a critical priority for organizations, consumers, and workers.

ESF is committed to being the leading authority on electrical safety issues for consumers, workers, and the media. ESF identifies and addresses evolving electrical safety needs and advocates for safety technology, compliance with codes and standards, and risk-reducing behaviors. For more information on ESF, visit esfi.org.

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESF is to prevent electrically-related injuries, deaths, and fires; saving lives and property through public education and outreach.



