'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' Kicks Off Nationwide Tour With A Fresh Spin On A Holiday Classic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker tour set to return this fall. Photo credit: Timothy Norris

Hip Hop's Founding Father Kurtis Blow, Host and MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Photo credit: Timothy Norris

The Holiday Touring Staple Brings Hip Hop's Founding Father Kurtis Blow and a Powerhouse Cast of All-Star Dancers and Breakers to More Than 25 Cities This Fall

- Kurtis BlowNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the same day breakdancing makes its Olympics debut, and hip hop pioneer Kurtis“The Breaks” Blow celebrates his birthday,“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” today announced its 2024 tour to more than 25 U.S. cities this fall including stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Blow is host and MC of the family-friendly holiday mash-up and contemporary holiday dance spectacle that has performed more than 250 times in 70 cities and brings a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet. Joining Blow on stage is the powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and a complete list of tour dates, visit .NEW VIDEO: Kurtis Blow Talks About Breakdancing at the 2024 Olympics - WATCH HERE .“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber – an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier award-nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical,“& Juliet” currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is three-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards, and 19 Tony Awards. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.“The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a magical journey where tradition meets innovation, offering families and friends a holiday experience like no other,” says Blow, who paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. Blow is also responsible for“Christmas Rappin,” acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song.“This show is proof that the magic of the holidays can be found in the most unexpected places.” Blow says the all-star cast, dynamic choreography, and stunning performances honor hip hop's rich history while celebrating a cherished holiday story.Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.Created in 2013 by Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year.For tour dates and more information about where to purchase tickets to“The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” visit . For the latest news and updates follow“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” on Facebook and Instagram ; #HipHopNutcracker.

John Tellem

Tellem Grody PR

email us here